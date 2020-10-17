Uganda’s long distance runner Jacob Kiplimo has won gold at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships 2020.

The marathon took place in Gdynia, Poland on Saturday.

Kiplimo posted 58:49 to break the championship record while Joshua Cheptegei finished fourth with a personal best of 59:21.

Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie made 58:54 to walk away with the silver medal while Ethiopia’s Amedework Walelegnwhile crossed after 59:08 to win bronze.

In the team standings, Kenya regained their title in 2:58:10 from Ethiopia (2:58:25) and Uganda (2:58:39) in third place. All three teams finished inside the previous championship record.

The race that saw 28 men finishing inside 61 minutes began with quite a slow pace for the first half but Kiplimo who visibly looked very comfortable cranked it up in the final quarter.