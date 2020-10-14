Police and Army security personnels on Wednesday carried out an abrupt search operation at the Robert Kyagulanyi led National Unity Platform party headquarters in Kamwokya and recovered among other things President Museveni’s campaign items.

The main intent of the search was first kept a top secret until later in the day when Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that it was intended to enforce the ban instituted last year on the use of military like attire by civilians.

A number of campaign materials belonging to the NUP party were confiscated by the security forces including posters, red t-shirts, red berrets among others.

Security was however stunned when they landed on yellow T-shirts belonging to the ruling party National Resistance Movement.

It has been alleged that the Kamwokya outfit might have been planning to engage in criminal activities while masquerading to be NRM members.

As things stand now, the items which have so far been taken as exhibits by police could land Mr Kyagulanyi into more trouble adding to the existing pressure over the transfer of NUP party which will be up for ruling at the end of this week.