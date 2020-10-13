The Ministry of Health team led by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine and Director General Health Services, Dr Henry G. Mwebesa have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kingdom of Tooro to enhance disease prevention and health promotion in the region.

This partnership comes against the background that religious and cultural institutions are paramount in steering communities to adopt healthy lifestyles and behaviour change in order to have a healthy and productive population.

While addressing the delegation from Tooro, Dr Diana Atwine lauded King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV for his initiative to set up a School of Public Health in the region aimed at training and empowering communities to take responsibility for their health. It will among others, ensure people to test and treat to know their health status.

“We can see Tooro not just as the hub for tourism, but the hub for good health” Dr Atwine added.

The Director General Health Services, Dr Henry G. Mwebesa appreciated the Kingdom for supporting a number of health projects and noted that signing the MOU will greatly improve service delivery in the region.

His Majesty Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV welcomed the partnership with the health sector to increase promote health, increase disease prevention and pledged his support and commitment to the sector.

Earlier, the team also held a meeting with the Queen Mother of the King of Tooro, Her Royal Highness, Best Kemigisa to strengthen partnership to address teenage pregnancies, maternal and child health in the region.

The Ministry is engaging the various cultural institutions across the country to strengthen health service delivery and improve health outcomes.