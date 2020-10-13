A group of youth in Mbarara city claiming to be members of ruling party-NRM on Sunday destroyed campaign posters belonging to presidential advisor on youth and artistes affairs Jennifer Full Figure saying that she was not needed in their area.

The youth were seen in a procession with a defaced poster of Full Figure. They said they were taking it to police.

Earlier on, the Mbarara city social media enthusiasts had called on Mayor Robert Kakyebezi to remove the poster from the city round-about saying the President’s banner alone would suffice and that they have their own role models in the arts industry and, therefore, did not need Full Figure’s ‘services.’

Later, Mayor Kakyebezi confirmed the removal of the placard from what is commonly known as Am’hembe g’ente.

Following the incident, Full Figure has come out to condemn the act, saying that NRM doesn’t belong to one tribe as some people behind the act think.

She said the people who defaced her posters ashamed the President who hails from the area.

“The problem is not Full Figure being illiterate as you claimed in the video that you don’t need a P2 dropout Advisor in your area but instead it is this woman you claim to be illiterate doing things you didn’t expect from her as many thought muzei had made a wrong move,” Full Figure said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Stupidly your promoting tribalism. Few days back I saw the bullying you made against Mr Mbuga on social media when he came to Mbarara for business but that wasn’t funny at all. This country belongs to all us whether educated or not. Muganda , Musoga, Munyankore, Acholi, Lango, Itesot etc, Uganda is for us all. I say no to tribalism, lets promote love and unity.”