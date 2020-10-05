National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine turned the final send-off of ex-Kampala City Mayor, Al Hajji Nasser Ntege Sebaggala into a chaotic political rally.

Finally, Bobi Wine declared himself “successor” of Seya. He said he was now a refined Seya.

No wonder, the Seya of yesteryears, was a man who commanded hundreds of violent youth. And at his burial, it was Bobi Wine’s supporters who indeed sparked off chaos, in total disrespect for the deceased.

Family spokesman Latif Sebaggala, incited mourners against President Museveni’s emissaries, eventually stopping the message from being read. Sebaggala died a public servant, who was appointed President Museveni’s advisor in 2012, and he was working under the president’s office till the last day of his life.

Watchdog Uganda understands that President Museveni delegated Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, a friend to the deceased, to represent him at the final send-off. The other representatives were Moses Ali and Al Hajj Kirunda Kivenjinja both deputy prime ministers.

Walusimbi delivered President Museveni’s monetary contribution of sh10 million. However, he was blocked from reading Museveni’s message by Latif Sebaggala, Kawempe North MP.

Mourners first stopped Kivejinja from speaking before the Kawempe North MP blocked Hajj Walusimbi too from speaking at his brother’s funeral, even in the capacity of representing the head of state.

Latif swore to leave the venue if Walusimbi was allowed to speak to the mourners. He accused Walusimbi of spying on Ssebaggala.

Watchdog Uganda understands that Walusimbi and AlHajj Ssebaggala were very close friends. In fact, when he was battering fraud cases in USA in 1998 over fake dollars, it was Walusimbi that asked court to allow the ex-mayor to relocate to Boston where he would stay close to his family as he faced trial.

Oblivious to the mourners incited by Latif at the Sunday burial was the special relationship between the deceased and Ambassador Walusimbi who helped Sebaggala’s children acquire visas to relocate to USA.