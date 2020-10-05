Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential Rtd Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye has revealed that he is in self isolation.

In a tweet, in which he bid farewell to Al Hajj Nasser Ssebagala who died last month, Besigye apologized for not attending the former Kampala mayor’s burial on Sunday citing self-isolation as the reason why he missed out.

By self isolating, the four time presidential candidate could have been exposed to someone who has recently tested positive for Covid-19.

“Fare thee well Al Hajj Nasser Ssebagala (Seya). Unfortunately, I’m in self-isolation and couldn’t personally participate in his send off. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family. Inna lillahi wa Inna illahi raj’un,” Besigye said in a tweet on Sunday.