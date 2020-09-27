The Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) George Bakunda has challenged religious leaders to adhere to all standard operating procedures put forward by the ministry of health in conjunction with Inter religious council of Uganda in order to contain the disease.

Bakunda noted that security agencies will not hesitate to close any church found flouting guidelines on Covid-19 directives.

He made the remarks over the weekend while meeting religious leaders of all denominations in the district council Hall.

The District chairperson Dennis Singahache hailed the clerics for fostering economic empowerment among believers which has enabled them to eradicate poverty at household level.

The Bishop South Ankole Diocese the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe thanked the security team for implementing the COVID-19 guidelines on opening churches but tasked them to even concentrate on burials and parties where people are squeezed and not wearing masks.

Rev Fr Deusdedit Twesigwo’mwe Ekikondanjojo from Nyamitaga parish asked the government also to support churches on some of the requirements.