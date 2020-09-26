Motivational speaker also social entrepreneur Frank Gashumba has revealed that he didn’t have any hand in veteran journalist Bbwaddene Basajjamivule’s crossing to ruling party-National Resistance Movement.

Recently, Basajjamivule dumped Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) party for NRM.

In one of his live streams on Facebook, Mivule pointed out Gashumba as one of the key architects behind his peace deal with the Banyankore whom he had numerously castigated as corrupt land grabbers.

However,during an interview on STV on Friday, Gashumba cleared the air that even though he played a major role in ensuring that Mivule who had been arrested is released, he didn’t know that the latter was planning to switch to NRM.

“If had a hand in Mivule’s crossing to NRM, let God give me the most hardest punishment He has! I have seen such stories on social media but I swear in the name of God if I had any hand in his crossing, let my hand be cut off. Because I don’t have time to come on radios or TVs to defend myself, therefore people have taken this as truth that I facilitated Mivule’s move to NRM. Even Mivule is no longer receiving my calls to clarify this! I swear in God’s name Mivule has not been receiving my calls since he crossed to NRM,” he said.

Gashumba warned that People Power supporters should give themselves a break off Mivule because he has his free will to choose which side he wants to follow.

“If someone crosses to another side, let him go, it’s not you who brought him in this struggle. They are few people who are going to stay on the truck in this struggle because most of them are looking for money or where they can benefit from,” he said.