If you are looking for a low cost high performing car, look no further than Yuasa Bond in Nakawa, Kampala, who have an ongoing Independence Day Sale.

The sale running till October 9th, 2020 comes with 60% down payment for any of the cars we are listing below, and you may pay the balance in at least three months.

If you are looking for a high performing car, less than 15 years old, here are the five cars you can buy yourself or loved one from Yuasa Bond.

First things first: If you want details about these vehicles I am about to talk about, log in: https://www.yuasatrading.com

Toyota Passo

This is the cheapest car in Yuasa bond right now. The car is a fuel efficient one, with 1000 cc engine.

The Passo will cost you only sh17 million.

Mazda Dimeo

Engine: 1.2 cc

The Mazda Demio is a supermini car produced and manufacturer by Mazda since 1996. The Mazda Demio provides excellent fuel economy, yet is still fun to drive

Price tag: Sh18.5 million.

Sienta

Engine: 1.5 cc

Toyota Sienta belongs to the MPV car category with sliding doors. It is manufactured by Toyota, with a length of 161.4 inches, a width of 66.7 inches, and a height of 65.7 inches. The first Toyota Sienta was introduced in 2003. It is a 1500cc.

Price tag: sh21 million.

Ractis

Engine: 1.5cc

Price tag: sh22 million

The Toyota Ractis is also a mini MPV . The name “Ractis” is derived from “Run”, “Activity” and “Space”.

Vitz

The Toyota Vitz is most treasured in Uganda as a lady’s car. However, for us we believe, it is for the people who mind about their transport costs. The Vitz is efficient with fuel and spareparts.

Price tag: sh23 million

Yuasa is a motor vehicle dealer and supplier of Japanese, European brand-new vehicles and brand-new agriculture tractors.