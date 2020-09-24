David Lewis Rubongoya ,the National Platform Unity (NUP) Secretary-General has revealed that they know all the people in their party who are working for the regime and they will expose them when the time is right.

During an interview with NTV on Thursday, Rubongoya said a lot is going on at the Kamwokya based opposition party including the issue of moles but they are carefully addressing the matter since from the start, they knew such things were bound to happen.

He added that since the state is not at ease with their party president Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu commonly known as Bobi Wine, most of the people at the headquarters are being compromised to betray the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament.

“We need to understand that in Uganda one of the most lucrative businesses is called Bobi Wine. Through him, all people have gotten all sorts of favours from the state because he is the worst enemy to the state and at the same time the best friend to many of these people who want quick money. That is why you see a lot of them coming and taking pictures with him so that the following day they use them to trick the state into ‘Buying’ them and because we are in a decadent system whose aim is to keep in power they will just dish out money without any principles followed,” Rubongoya said.