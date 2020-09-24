News coming in from reliable sources indicate that dejected Kampala City Lord Mayor aspirant Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone is considering taking on Bobi Wine’s independent People Power ideology after his bid to represent the National Unity Platform (NUP) was dustbined by the opposition party.

Last week, the final verdict by Mercy Walukamba’s vetting commission concluded that Latif Ssebagala and not Mayanja was suitable to represent the party in the 2021 Kampala city Lord mayoral race much to the disappointment of the songstress.

Ssebagala would however back out of the race merely two days after the announcement, which would serve justice to Mr Mayanja by automatically getting him in contention for the flag.

Unsubstantiated reports have claimed that Kamwokya made some dying minute approach to sweet talk the infuriated singer cum politician back in contention to no avail.

A source closer to Mr Chameleone intimated to us that by the time Bobi Wine dispatched an envoy on Tuesday 22, the infuriated upcoming politician had already made up his mind to jump out of the NUP leader’s wings and establish a career on his own.

Left with no options, the Walukamba led Electoral Commission would weeks to the nominations declare the slot vacant and call for fresh nominations.

Walukamba however noted that anybody including the troubled Chameleone was free to show interest in the process that runs up to next week.

By now, it’s glaringly clear that Chameleone prefers facing Bobi Wine again on an equal footing, with the formation of an independent powered people’s movement a kin to the one that the Kyadondo East MP had rooted for before making the u – turn to form NUP.

While trashing claims he had joined Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu’s Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) early this week, Chameleone delighted his faithful followers when reminded them of good times full of optimism under the original unstructured people power when he used the famous” Teri kuzikiza slogan”, which he confirmed his resolve to push along the same lines.

If indeed Chameleone goes on with the execution of the plan, NUP would be left to pay a heavy price for failing to keep the famous mobilisation guru in their ranks and for betraying the trust of those that had followed them due to their initial stand against political party politics.