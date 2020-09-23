The High Commission of the Republic of Uganda in Kigali, Rwanda has successfully repatriated a group of 80 Ugandan nationals including children. This makes 273 so far repatriated massively in addition to the 97 people who were repatriated on a case by case basis. Total repatriated is 370.

This is the last repatriation exercise to be undertaken by the High Commission in a series of 3 repatriations of 15, 19 and today 23/09/2020.

The Embassy undertook the registration and verification processes and coordinated their return aboard Three (3) Volcano buses and one private vehicle from Kigali through Gatuna/Katuna border destined for Kampala.

Mr. Boogere Issah, the Chairman of the Ugandan Association in Rwanda thanked all Ugandans for the cooperation shown and the efforts to support fellow Ugandans during the lockdown period and urged them to continue with the spirit. He wished them a safe journey.

In her remarks, the Charge d’Affairs Ms. Anne Katusiime congratulated all Ugandans for the resilience and patience they have exhibited during this trying period. She informed the travellers that this was the last group of stranded Ugandans to be repatriated from Rwanda. Other Ugandan nationals in Rwanda will have to wait until situation is normal. She wished them a safe journey and urged them to abide by Ministry of Health guidelines.

The fleet was flagged off from the official premises of the High Commission in Kacyiru at 9:00am and were escorted to Gatuna/ Katuna border by the High Commission officials and leadership of the Association of Ugandans in Rwanda (AUR).

The travellers will be received in Kampala by officials from Ministry of Health and will immediately proceed to quarantine centres in accordance with the regulations stipulated by the Ministry of Health.