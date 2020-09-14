President Yoweri Museveni is expected to address the nation about the progress of Covid-19 fight this Saturday 19th September, 2020.

This has been revealed by Don Wanyama, the Senior Presidential Press Secretary.

“The tentative date for the Presidential Address on the Covid-19 pandemic is Saturday, September 19th at 8pm. In case of adjustments/changes, we shall keep you posted,” Wanyama posted on his social media pages on Monday.

Among the key issues the President is expected to talk about is the reopening of schools.

Last week, the Ministry of Education issued strategies to ensure effective implementation of specific standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the phased reopening of the educational institutions.

A few days ago government announced that schools will be reopened this month.

According to a letter recently written by the Minister of Education Janet Kataha Museveni to Finance Minister Matia Kasaija seeking the release of capitation grants to schools, the focus will be on candidate classes to resume, for what would be a second term.

Education authorities have therefore revised the Academic Year schedule to allow students to report for the ‘second term of school this month’, as part of the phased reopening of educational institutions across the country.

The Academic Year was prematurely cut short on March 18, 2020, as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, over 15 million learners who are enrolled in schools at different education levels have been at home since the lockdown.

Last month during the National prayers for covid-19, Museveni said they would decide the fate of of schools, places of worship and others sectors that are still under suspension over covid-19 lockdown this month.

Currently, Uganda has 4,987 cumulative confirmed cases of covid-19 with 56 deaths.