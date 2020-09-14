Police at Parliament on Monday arrested a man for allegedly trying to sneak a head of a child into Parliament premises.

The suspect has been identified as Joseph Nuwashaba, 22 from Kizinda in Bushenyi District but has been residing in Masaka.

The head is of a three year old Faith Kyamagero, daughter of Charles Ssenyonga of Kyabakuza division in Masaka City. Nuwashaba has been a casual laborer of the family.

It is said that the head was wrapped in form of a gift and Nuwashaba was meant to deliver it to the Speaker of Parliament’office but only to be intercepted at the parliament gate that faces National theatre.

Police quickly apprehended the suspect and briefly detained him at the parliament police offices before whisking him away to CID headquarters in Kibuli.

The parliament spokesperson Hellen Kaweesa says she is waiting for an official report from police.