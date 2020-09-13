A team from the office of the NRM National Chairman [ONC] is already in Lira City ahead of the training and orientation meeting for mobilisers from Lango Subregion slated for tomorrow Monday 14. The mobilisers will spearhead President Yoweri Museveni’s 2021 reelection bid.

It will be facilitated by the [ONC] under the stewardship of the Personal Assistant to the party Chairman Milly Babirye Babalanda and her team who will take the Coordinators through what’s expected of them under their new roles as they mobilise the President’s support ahead of 2021.

The President will then Commission the group and empower them to represent him by percolating his manifesto message to the grassroot as he won’t be moving to the different parts of the country as has been the case due to the ministry of health limitations due to Coronavirus.

Expected to attend are the mobilisers from the 11 districts of; Lira, Lira City, Amolatar, APAC, Kwania, Kole, Oyam, Dokolo ,Alebtong, Atuke and Apac Municipality which make up the Subregion.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng and Amson Obua – the Ministers for Health and Sports and outgoing party Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda are some of the high profile guests expected to grace the occasion at Lira Technical college in Lira City.

The training and orientation program had kicked off early this year before it was halted due to COVID19. It resumed only last month with sessions in the urban districts of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono.

On Sunday 6, a tour of Eastern Uganda began with Busoga subregion being the first hosts at Iganga Boys Primary School – Iganga town. It would be followed by Bugishu and Bukedi in Mbale, Sebei in Kapchorwa,Teso subregion in Soroti and finally Karamoja in Moroto on Thursday last week.

They are expected to proceed to Gulu before winding up the Northern tour on Tuesday.