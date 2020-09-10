Unknown assailants have attacked government Spokesperson Ofwono Opondo’s home in Nasuuti, Mukono.

This has been revealed by Opondo on Thursday in a series of tweets as he cried for help from security forces.

The government mouthpiece who is not currently at his home said that the machete wielding attackers raided his quarters today night and the lives of his family members are in danger.

My home in #Nasuuti said to be under attack by unknown assailants. Am out of home and lost contact with family members. @nbstv @ntvuganda @ubctvuganda @newvisionwire — Ofwono Opondo P’Odel (@OfwonoOpondo) September 10, 2020

#DistressCall Attackers said to be many in number, have entered my house and into the bedrooms. My family under danger. @nbstv @ntvuganda — Ofwono Opondo P’Odel (@OfwonoOpondo) September 10, 2020

#DistressCall Assailants said to be many and with machetes in my bedroom and compound. Police is outside have not yet entered. @PoliceUg @UPDFspokespersn @HENRYobboUPDF — Ofwono Opondo P’Odel (@OfwonoOpondo) September 10, 2020

#DistressCall police has now gained entry into the house, found most things in the bedrooms turned upside down. The assessments reportedly forced my wife and three daughters into another room. They haven’t yet been found them. Possibly hiding. — Ofwono Opondo P’Odel (@OfwonoOpondo) September 10, 2020