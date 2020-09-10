Businessman Sudhir Ruparelia has dragged city lawyer Andrew Karamagi to courts of law over defamation.

According to Dr Sudhir, Karamagi posted on his Facebook page statements that were false and defamatory. This was after the staff of Sanyu FM Radio, where the businessman is the proprietor laid down their tools in protest of a 25 percent salary cut due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

THrough his lawyers Galisonga and Company Advocates, the Ruparelia Group of Companies Chairman contends that the lawyer published a long extract on his Facebook wall indicating that the businessman is one of Uganda’s small groups of individuals holding power in organized crimes.

Dr Sudhir further says that Karamagi alleged that “Sudhir’s reputation for unethical and unconscionable business practices needs no elaboration.”

The property mogul says he cannot leave the city lawyer walk away scot-free after defaming him and spreading malicious false statements meant to hurt his reputation among the right thinking members of society. He has since filed a suit before the Civil Division of High Court in Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

He asserts that Karamagi’s post meant that he is a criminal, unreasonable businessman or business partner, a great liar and a man not worthy any trust.

“The plaintiff’s personal, diplomatic, social and business reputation had been seriously damaged and he has suffered considerable distress and embarrassment including numerous calls from family, colleagues, friends and peers and other concerned persons over the same post publicized by the defendant/Karamagi”, reads the suit in parts.

However, Karamagi says he is ready to face off with the businessman in court.