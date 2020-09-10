RelatedPosts Bishop suspends eight believers connected to infamous Kibwetere movement

The Bishop of Kabale diocese, Rt Rev Callistus Rubaramira has implored Reverend Fathers to make wills for their properties while still alive in order to help their families in identification of their properties after death.

Speaking during the burial mass of Rev Fr Fredrick Ndyanabo that was held at Rushoroza Cathedral in Kabale municipality on Wednesday, Rubaramira said wills also help to reduce on family wrangles based on who should own their properties.

Bishop Rubaramira also appealed to clergy to take full responsibility for helping the government in sensitizing the public on how to fight Covid-19.

Rev Fr Ndyanabo who was ordained as a Rev Fr in 1983 breathed his last on Tuesday at Rushoroza hospital in Kabale municipality after succumbing to hypertension. At the time of his, Fr Ndyanabo was the vice rector at St Paul’s Seminary Rushoroza and the chaplain of St Maria Gorretti Secondary school Rushoroza.

The Chairperson of Priests in Kabale diocese and the rector of St Adrian’ Seminary in Rubanda district Fr Charles Lwanga described the late Fr Ndyanabo as a man who preached the gospel about peace and a person of his word who loved truth.