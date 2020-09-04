State Minister for Investment and Privatization Evelyn Anite has been defeated in the NRM primaries for Koboko Municipality Parliamentary race.

Anite has been facing off with Dr Charles Ayume.

Preliminary results show Dr Ayume leading with 8,089 votes with Anite getting 7,321 votes.

In what seems to be a conceding message, Anite said on Friday, ” All is well, we put up a good fight but we have lost.”

Asked if she would stand as an independent in the 2021 general elections, Anite said she can’t waste her time and not desperate.

“I can’t go for desperate measures. I can only point out the malpractice. For example how do you prepare a voter’s register on voting day? These elections should have been postponed. If the right thing was done, I would have won,”she said.