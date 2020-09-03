Addressing Media this afternoon, Acting Vice Chancellor Bill Nkeeto said the Education sector was not spared by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Nkeeto said this lockdown put their students and their parents at stake wondering how to go about their education while at home. Many of them couldn’t continue with their studies.

However, a ray of hope was shone to the education sector when the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni okayed the opening of institutions with final year students undertaking health related courses. This followed strict guidelines and recommendations issued by the Ministry of Health and other experts.

Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) through its member bodies has been working hard to ensure that education resumes following the issuance of COVID-19 SOP guidelines which were issued in September, 2020.

Victoria University having health and science related programmes, had on 22nd May, 2020 applied to the National Council for Higher Education to roll out an emergency Open Distance and E-learning system during the current lockdown.

The NCHE conducted an inspection of the Victoria University e-learning facilities and was convinced that the campus, located along Kampala-Jinja Road highway was ready to start its online teaching programmes for its students.

The permission is valid for twelve (12) months or the duration of the COVID-19 crisis as will be determined by the relevant authorities and a renewal can be applied for at least (2) months before the expiry of the (12) twelve months period if necessary.

On 31st August 2020

Folowing NCHE guidelines and its inspection of the University for its ability to carry out online studies, granted it permission to roll out an emergency ODel for its programmes. This also followed the directive by H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to approve opening up of institutions with final year students undertaking health related trainings to curb the human resource gap in the Health sector following the current Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

*The Ag. Vice Chancellor Bill Nkeeto has today confirmed that the University is ready to start conducting online classes for its students and the students are expected to start on the 28th September, 2020*