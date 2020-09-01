Former Makerere University research fellow Dr Stella Nyanzi has criticized veteran journalist Bwaddene Basajjamivule for selling his soul to the ‘devil’.

Basajjamivule on Monday officially dumped Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) for ruling party-NRM.

Basajja Mivule made the pronouncement during a press conference today held in Ntinda. He was welcomed to the NRM by events promoter Balaam Barugahara.

At the event, Basajja Mivule said he was pushed out of NUP by the dictatorial tendencies in the new party and the cultism that is being built around Bobi Wine. He said he did not find anything good about NUP and the intentions of it’s leadership.

“They invade the internet, attack you with every manner of obscenity. Please, is this the struggle you are talking about? I don’t ascribe to Bobi Wine’s kingdom where they want to install him as the omnipotent, omniscient, all knowing god. You talk about him, they want to cut off your head! Who is Bobi Wine?” Mivule wondered.

However, to Nyanzi, Basajjamivule did a mistake to join the ruling party because its an insult to the struggle to crossover to President Yoweri Museveni’s side.

The strong Museveni critic said she understands Basajjamivule’s pain of being insulted by newbies in the struggle when their leader is silent about his character assassination but what it was self defeating for him to run full throttle to the poisoned breast of the beast taunting Uganda.

“It is scary to be targeted for arrest, interrogation, jail, trumped up charges and trial.But it stains the core to cross over to the enemy of the people. It is degrading to be falsely accused of eating Museveni’s blood money, but why would anyone burn up himself with acid in exchange for the dream of a car?” Nyanzi said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Basajjamivule, believe me, I understand your pain, But why are you joining he who rapes Mother Uganda?

Why join your rapist in raping yourself?” the Kampala Woman MP hopeful added.