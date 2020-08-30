Ndorwa East Member of Parliament Wilfred Niwagaba has blamed the delay in tarmacking a 47-kilometre Kabale road on corrupt government officials.

Niwagaba revealed this on Thursday at Nyanja play ground in Maziba Sub County during his visit to Nyanja and Karweru parishes where he donated hoes to households.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has for the two times during the general campaigns promised to tarmac the road but in vain. The road connects Kyanamira, Maziba to Kaharo Sub Counties to the main Kabale-Mbarara highway.

Niwagaba said that he has been always accused for sabotaging tarmacking of the road as a leader who doesn’t support the National Resistance Movement but the ruling government leaders have always misused funds that would be used to tarmac such roads.

He said that the Uganda Corruption Report indices indicate that 500 billion shillings are swindled by top government leaders yearly.

A total of 1660 hoes were distributed to 1660 households in 24 villages in Nyanja and Karweru parishes. They were handed over to Local Council one Chairpersons who will distribute them to each household.