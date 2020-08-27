Tourism state minister Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi has bowed out of the Mityana North member of Parliament party primaries race. He made the announcement today, Thursday.

No one saw Kiwanda who has been in Parliament for three terms, stepping out. He was due to face Kibedi Nsi Eggumire, who unsuccessfully tried out a political career in Kampala city, before relocating to Mityana, in next week’s primaries. Kibedi, has now gone through unopposed.

It is not clear if Kiwanda who joined elective politics as a youth, bent to pressure Kibedi put on him. However his is a surprise move.

However, sources close to the Tourism minister say, he deliberately opted out to concentrate on mobilising for Buganda region, days after winning a seat on the National Resistance Movement’s central executive committee.

Kiwanda hopes to leverage his work during the election period to get him back into cabinet. The Mityana born lawmaker, is a avowed defender of President Yoweri Museveni and his party NRM.