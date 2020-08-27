Nakaseke North Member of Parliament Hajjat Syda Bumba is again facing it rough her voters she has represented in the Legislative Assembly for the last 20 years.

The first time she tested their anger was in June this year at Katalekamese, Kito Sub-county when they sent her packing from a meeting she had organised to request them to re-elect in her in next’s general elections.

The electorate accused the former Finance Minister of being a first-class liar who has failed to honour her promises over the last 20 years they have voted for her as their representative in parliament.

“Hajjat when we came to this constituency I was young, you won the elections and we were very happy because your words were promising and you showed us that you are a hard-working woman. But you have totally disappointed us. I am now old and I have children. but nothing we have seen. Hajjat we are tired of your lies, you and your party. You always come at such times because you want our votes. In the Last campaign you promised us computers, we didn’t see them, the money they gave you to purchase our food during Covid-19 where is it? We never received posho,” said of her voters Henry Ssebyala.

Now the legislator is again in hot soup with her voters. On Thursday while at the headquarters of the National Resistance Movement in Kampala, supporters of her opponents in the same party attacked her by blaming her of being too selfish. Mockingly they asked her to let those who can respect their promises to represent Nakaseke North in the coming 11th Parliament.

This time round, the honourable lost her cool and attacked them vigorously. The scuffle was sparked off by one of the voters from her prominent opponent Annet Katunywane Nkabainamura who called her a Musoga who is too old but greedy to let others lead the constituency.

“We are tired of you old Musoga, go represent your people from Busoga or ask President Museveni for the office of being his advisor but us in Nakaseke North we are tired of you,” said the voter.

This statement must have rubbed the old women from Nakaseke a wrong way. She then told them angrily that even if they don’t like her there are many people who still love her because to what she has done to them.

“Even if you are tired of me, there are many others who still love me, and by the way, I’m not from Busoga. I was born from Bulemezi, therefore shame on you. I will rule, I will rule, I will rule because where you are chasing me from, it’s my homeland, all my great fathers are born from Bulemezi, therefore I will rule you like or not,” she said.

Bumba is to face off with David Kididi Bagarukayo, Annet Katunywane Nkabainamura, who has been a district councillor representing women from Kinono sub-county and Peter Kasolo who has been a district councillor representing Wakyato sub-county. All the four are waiting for 4th September where party primaries for Members of Parliament will be conducted.