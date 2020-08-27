Sports promoter Remmy Ntambi Townsent Kent has stepped forward to unseat Mohammed Nsereko in the forthcoming general elections.

Ntambi who is standing on the National Unity Platform ticket says he wants to give Kampala Central the true image of the heart of Uganda’s capital.

The football agent told Watchdog that he wants a change in Kampala’s representation because he has fresh ideas, methods of work and direction. He says he is not bothered by Bobi Wine’s brother Chairman Nyanzi battling for the same seat.

Ntambi says he wants to establish talent hubs in different parishes of Kampala Central to help develop youth talents and in the process create jobs for the many unemployed youth who are starting to become a burden for the country.

Every young person’s dream is to reach the heart of Kampala city, but when they land here, there is no opportunity, Ntambi says, he wants to reverse that.

The grandson of Lameka Ntambi, Kabaka Edward Muteesa II wedding best man, told Watchdog that he wants to build a reputation for Kampala Central as the centre of opportunity.

“People in Kampala don’t farm for a living. We use our heads to create opportunities. I want to use my experience in sports promotion under my talent scouting company GR44 and tour and travel firm, Road-UP, to change lives,” Ntambi says.

Ntambi returned from the United States a couple of years ago, and has been involved in Ugandan sports development.

The sports promoter with lots of connections in European and American sports networks, has been taking soccer and boxing talent to United States and Western Europe.