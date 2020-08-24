There are five ministers in President Museveni’s who have sorted out their backyard as far as the primaries in the National Resistance Movement are concerned.
The five are:
- Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi – Vice president – Bukoto Central, Masaka District
- Amelia Kyambadde – Trade and Industry – Mawokoto North, Mpigi district
- Vincent Ssempijja – Agriculture – Kalungu East , Kalungu district
- Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune – Microfinance – Kyotera, Kyotera district
- Ronald Kibuule – Water – Mukono north, Mukono district
However, the above ministers will face off opposition candidates and independents who are ready to tussle it out till the finishing line, come 2021.
