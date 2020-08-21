The National Resistance Movement (NRM) delegates on Thursday convened at district and zonal levels to elect members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Twenty seven candidates vied for nine positions in the party’s top governing body.

The elections around the country went ahead without much disruptions. However, there were some allegations of voter bribery and other irregularities in some areas.

See list of winners;

National Chairperson: Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

First Vice National chairperson : Al hajji Moses Kigongo.

2nd Vice National Chairperson (female) :

*Rebecca Kadaga – 6,776(√)*

Namuganza Persis – 3,943

Regional Vice Chairpersons .

Kampala:

Amooti Nyakana -2665

*Singh katongole – 4503(√)*

Uhuru Salim – 2665

Central:

Kiganda Ssonko- 1000

*Godfrey Kiwanda- 4749(√)*

Mayendo moses- ___

Magalo John – 676

Kaliisa kalangwa -3701

Western:

Diini Emmanuel- 224

Matayo kyaligonza-2550

Kintu Florence- 1875

*Chris Baryomonsi-5947(√)*

Kafuda Boaz -662

Tibugaya Apollo-259

Muhanji Wilberforce-1285

Eastern:

Sanjay Tanna- 4162

Mike Mukulu – 5818(√)*

Akello Christine Harriet – 162

Northern:

*Jacob oulanya – 7,473(√)*

Sam Engola – 1,665

Dr. Odong – 277

Joken 995

Karamoja.

*Aleper Simon peter- 8,143(√)*

Jimmy Lokoru – 2,220