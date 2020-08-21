The National Resistance Movement (NRM) delegates on Thursday convened at district and zonal levels to elect members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC).
Twenty seven candidates vied for nine positions in the party’s top governing body.
The elections around the country went ahead without much disruptions. However, there were some allegations of voter bribery and other irregularities in some areas.
See list of winners;
National Chairperson: Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.
First Vice National chairperson : Al hajji Moses Kigongo.
2nd Vice National Chairperson (female) :
*Rebecca Kadaga – 6,776(√)*
Namuganza Persis – 3,943
Regional Vice Chairpersons .
Kampala:
Amooti Nyakana -2665
*Singh katongole – 4503(√)*
Uhuru Salim – 2665
Central:
Kiganda Ssonko- 1000
*Godfrey Kiwanda- 4749(√)*
Mayendo moses- ___
Magalo John – 676
Kaliisa kalangwa -3701
Western:
Diini Emmanuel- 224
Matayo kyaligonza-2550
Kintu Florence- 1875
*Chris Baryomonsi-5947(√)*
Kafuda Boaz -662
Tibugaya Apollo-259
Muhanji Wilberforce-1285
Eastern:
Sanjay Tanna- 4162
Mike Mukulu – 5818(√)*
Akello Christine Harriet – 162
Northern:
*Jacob oulanya – 7,473(√)*
Sam Engola – 1,665
Dr. Odong – 277
Joken 995
Karamoja.
*Aleper Simon peter- 8,143(√)*
Jimmy Lokoru – 2,220
