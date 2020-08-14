The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has accused government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa of being a rumor monger.

Kadaga who is aspiring for NRM second vice chairperson(female) clashed with Nankabirwa during the recent Central Executive Committee(CEC) meeting at State House, Entebbe.

According to sources within, if the party national chairman president Yoweri Museveni had not intervened, the two were about to exchange slaps if not blows.

The intensity in the meeting was caused by Nankabirwa who accused the Kamuli woman Member of Parliament of not being loyal to the party’s decisions and the supreme leader of the party President Museveni.

Nankabirwa added that Kadaga has used her Speakership platform to back at most of the party subordinates which has made them end up failing to deliver President Museveni’s sensitive political assignments.

She also asked her to tell the committee her aims when she accused the Office of Prime Minister of delivering rotten relief food to Kampala and Wakiso district.

Nankabirwa’s accusations annoyed the lady from Busoga and she nearly lost cool in the meeting to the extent of telling the Kiboga district Member of Parliament as she’s perfectly fit for rumours mongering but not fit for Government Chief Whip office.

“Your Excellency what she is saying isn’t right. Honourable Nankabirwa is always seated at the Parliamentary canteen eating food instead of doing serious mobilization of members. She also gives a lot of time to rumour-mongering especially with female MPs,” Kadaga claimed.

“Your Excellency there are many other things I would like to tell you about her but a lot of it is very sensitive information which I can only tell you when it’s only the two of us.”

As the party heads to elections primaries, there is alot of disagreements among the CEC members. There is also an inside war between the bush warriors and those that found the party already in leadership.