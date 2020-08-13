John Mugisha aged 43 who reportedly murdered his step mother and step brother in Kaharo sub county Kabale district has succumbed to injuries.

Mugisha died on Wednesday afternoon at Kabale regional referral hospital.

On Sunday, Mugisha, a resident of Nyamugoma village in Kaharo parish Kaharo subcounty was arrested by police from his hideout in Rwahi of Ntungamo district.

He was accused of cutting to death Jacenta Birungi and her son Stephen Twebaze and seriously injuring Annah Tukamushaba and another only identified as Kabuga.

According to the Kigezi Region police spokesperson Elly Maate, the suspect was admitted to Kabale regional referral hospital after he sustained injuries when he was reportedly beaten by a mob before he was rescued by police.

Maate added that the people who were injured are still admitted in the hospital and in stable condition.