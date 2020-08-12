Kabale Regional Referral Hospital has discharged a Covid-19 patient who was recently picked from the community.

Hajji Bashir Abdullah had traveled to Kampala before he returned with the Covid-19 virus. He was thereafter admitted at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

Bashir is the local Council one chairperson of Ruhita cell,southern Division in Kabale Municipality and the Imam of Rushaki Mosque in Kabale Municipality.

He is the first member of the community from Kabale to contract the novel virus.

Dr Sophie Namasopi,the Kabale Regional Referral Hospital director while speaking to our reporter said over 156 people believed to have been in contact with the patient have been tested for the virus including his family members and the Kabale Hospital staff.

Recently, Bashir’s daughter also tested positive of the virus and is currently admitted at the same hospital.

Darius Nandinda,the Kabale Resident Commissioner who’s also the Covid-19 task force chairperson said the district has started to strictly enforce standard operating procedures since community members have started to get the virus.

At least four Covid-19 patients are still admitted at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.