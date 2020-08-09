The National Resistance Movement (NRM) spokesperson Rogers Mulindwa has cautioned voters to desist from voting any politician who violates the Ministry of Health/Presidential guidelines on covid-19.

Speaking during NBS TV’s ‘The Eagle’ political show on Sunday, Mulindwa said that politicians violating Covid-19 guidelines hiding under their party flagship are doing it on their personal basis.

“Violation of Covid-19 guidelines while holding a political rally should not be seen as our party’s agenda, but an individual’s basis. And I would like to urge the public to desist from voting for such politicians because I don’t think any sensible leader would risk his voters to this dangerous disease,” he said.

“News channels have always been showing us People Power supporters and leaders speaking without wearing masks neither respecting social distance.Their Leader Robert Kyagulanyi has been always hugging them and not wearing masks this exposes our people to the virus. Covid-19 is still a dangerous disease that kills,” he said.

Mulindwa’s comments follow a video clip that showed a procession of NRM supporters in Koboko alleged to have been organised by the State Minister for Investment and Privatisation Evelyn Anite.

The clip made its way online on Saturday showing hundreds of Anite’s supporters in Koboko municipality marching and chanting her name in disregard of measures such as social distancing and mask-wearing as set by the government in the prevention of coronavirus spread. However, Anite who is the area MP and seeking re-election to parliament has distanced herself from holding a procession in question.

“The procession that has been widely viewed on social media was not a campaign rally. I did not organize it and neither did my Team. I was not even there. The health of our people is the number one priority for me. I will do more to sensitize the people about this and warn them against such dangerous practices,” she said.

The Electoral Commission (EC) also recently disallowed political rallies during the 2020/21 electoral process to prevent further spread of the novel virus in Uganda.