For a while now, my mother has not been feeling well and her two sisters. My mother in law too has been sick and an aunt in Masaka recently called me to assist on the medical bills for a sickness she hasnt yet fully recovered from. My sister who is a teacher and is currently out of work has been having it rough too at her house; first it was her first born boy with malaria, then the second boy followed suite as the other was getting better, now she just told me the daughter is in the ring! A brother in Christ and friend of mine, a gospel artist has had his baby on life support for a while and requires Ugx 25M for a life saving surgery; see the picture of the poster for this case and i posted the same on my facebook recently!

Various friends of mine have called me several times for help towards their rent for their landlords to open their working space in some arcades in Kampala and another friend needs a push to rehabilitate a church building; anti you know ebya covid! Man, this list can go on and on and on. Can you imagine my prayer?

But I am not alone in this, because once in a while other friends call me up narrating the same at their spot and needing me to come to their rescue. Now, that is life and it remindes me of that song my lookalike brother from another mother Pr. Wilson Bugembe sung some time ago, Ani ayinza okutuula watuula Mukama?. This song imagines what God goes through listening to all such prayers and others from all over the world.

Now that makes Him above all of us and everything. The Bible says that He knows it all and our duty is to take it all to Him in prayer Pillipians 4:6 and have faith as small as a mustard seed Mathew 17:20 because nothing is impossible with Him Luke 1:37. Now, that is what gives us believers that inner peace, knowing that someone is taking care of such business no matter how ugly!

But that doesnt take away responsibility, PRAY & HAVE FAITH. I love it that all people I mentioned above have faith and are putting it in action; I believe reaching out for help in hospitals and calling up people for assistance is faith in action. Now the rest of us must also do the needful, we must share the little we have with that person in need. That little will make a big difference when added together with other littles. Lets create hope for someone today!

By the way, you will be blessed back in a big way Luke 6:38.