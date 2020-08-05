Former Kagoma legislator Frank Nabwiso has been elected the FDC flag bearer for the Jinja City Mayorship in next year’s general elections.

Dr Nabwiso easily cruised to the finishing line in a three man race which included Mohammed Mbentyo, Fred Talugende and Nabwiso himself.

The veteran academia garnered 41 votes ahead of 11 and two for Mbentyo and Talugende respectively, before consequently being announced the winner by the Jinja district Forum for Democratic Change Electoral Commission head Reagan Okumu.

Upon being confirmed winner, the outspoken politician applauded the delegates for the well informed choice they made and pledged to work hand in hand with the party leadership to make FDC greater in Jinja and Busoga as a whole.

In a telephone conversation with Watchdog’s Andrew Baba, the jolly Nabwiso downplayed the calims by his critics that age would stand in his way in a bid to serve his voters effectively.

According to him, the new City whose once upon a time good image had been soiled by the rampant fraud reports majorly concerning land grabbing and misappropriation of public funds needs a leader whose integrity can’t be compromised, who will mentor Jinja’s future leadership.

Former Jinja Woman MP candidate Josephine Namboze hailed the voters for their choice, stressing that a candidate of Nabwiso’s integrity and unquestionable transparency is all that Jinja needs at the moment.

Nabwiso will wait until the ruling National Resistance Movement party primaries to establish who he will face off with from that side.

Current City Mayor Majidu Batambuze recently declared he will not seek reelection for the same office after opting out in favor of the Jinja South Division East MP seat.