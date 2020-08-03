Uganda has confirmed another Covid-19 death bringing the total number of deaths to five.

The deceased is a 46 year-old female(Indian origin) resident of Kibuli -Kampala . She had diabetes and asthma which she has been battling with for 10 years.

“On 1 August 2020, she presented at Kibuli Muslim Hospital with signs and symptoms consistent with covid-19 which include mild fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. Upon suspecting Covid-19, the Kibuli Muslim Hospital team referred her to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further management on the same day. Unfortunately, she passed away on her way to Mulago hospital,” The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday.

” Further investigations revealed that she was diabetic and off medication and had a his3of asthma for 10 years. Both diabetes and asthma are risk factors for Covid-19. Samples were taken off from her body and sent to laboratories for analysis. The samples were analyzed at three different laboratories :Makerere University Uganda Virus Research Institute and Central Public Health Laboratories confirmed SARS-COV-2. The process of contact tracing and listing is on going. ”