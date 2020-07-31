Uganda has registered a third covid-19 death, according to the Ministry of Health.

The deceased is a 67 year old male of a Nigerian origin and a resident of Kisenyi in Kampala.

“He had symptoms consistent to covid-19 which include cough, fever, chest pain and difficulty in breathing and sought medical treatment from a private clinic. He later went to Kiruddu Referral Hospital where he was admitted and samples were taken off.Unfortunately , he passed on 29 July, 2020. May his soul rest in peace,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The samples analyzed at Uganda Virus Research Institute confirmed SARS-COV-2. So far 15 contacts have been listed.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry also disclosed that results for samples which were taken off from a 27 year old male from Namisindwa district who collapsed and died on 29 July, 2020 showed that he was negative for covid-19.

In the same vein, seven new covid-19 cases were confirmed on Friday and out of the cases,two are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan and DRC via Elegu and Bunagana points of entry. Two are contacts to previously confirmed cases, three are alerts from Arua, Mbarara and Kampala districts.

Currently, Uganda has 1154 cumulative confirmed cases with 1038 recoveries.