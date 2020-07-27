People who have asking when the construction of the Nakalama-Tirinyi-Mbale road will be reach completion, will be pleased to know August 2020 is the expected month.

The users of this road could not be any happier after a few patches are being fixed and final touches added to add life to the aesthetics of the road.

The road stretch to the newly made city of Mbale, has eased transportation for people connecting to Iganga, taking much less time compared to before.

With the road project expected to be completed in August 2020, Mr Jamesone Olonya, Dott Services contracts manager, called upon Authorities and local people to guard against vandalism so that the road does not lose its valuables.

The road which cost sh135 billion, is a 100km highway, which has been designed and built to not only ease transport for people and goods, but also safety, including reducing accidents especially in trading centres along the road.

This road project has a 15 year lifespan and has been fully funded by the government of Uganda.

Engineer Olonya said Dott Services was proud of the engineering works on this particular project and lauded Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) for its supervision which ensured value for money for Ugandans.

Dott Services which made 25 years last year, is the biggest local road construction company and is ranked in the Class A1 tier. The firm also has operations in Tanzania, South Sudan among other countries.

Mr Olonya said Uganda needs more local companies to join them in the road works saying, since the government brought the local content act, new indigenous players would ensure money staying in the country, as well as create healthy competition to bring about better service.

Robert Kazoora said Dott Services has improved its efficiency in its project delivery and said that was self explanatory from the quality of works exhibited on Nakalama-Tirinyi-Mbale road project.

This road stretch was supposed to be delivered in April 2020 but extended by three months after rains raised water levels in several rivers crossing the road. Among them is River Mpologoma, which according to Dott Services, helped them observe the quality of road works, and they’ll spend an extra year monitoring.