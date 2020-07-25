Nansana Municipality Member of Parliament also President Museveni’s strong supporter Robert Kasule Sebunya has claimed that Moses Nkonge Kibalama, the man who transferred his National Unity Development & Reconciliation Party (now National Unity Platform -NUP) to Bobi Wine has been on State House payroll since 2004.

Bobi Wine- real name Robert Kyagulanyi on Wednesday took over the leadership of National Unity Platform political party as president., a party previously headed by Kibalama.

“The National Unity Reconciliation and Development Party was formed in December 2004 and we certified government requirements. We are up to date, there is nothing lacking in terms of accountability; we come here with clean hands,” Kibalama said.

Kibalama also noted that the partnership between his party and People Power has been in the making since Bobi Wine won the parliamentary elections in Kyadondo East in 2017.

According to Bobi Wine, when they started the People Power Movement about three years ago, they had lengthy discussions about whether or not to register it as a political party. Their analysis led them to the conclusion that it was both untimely and impractical to form a political party. In any case, they were alive to the fact that the regime would foil any attempt to register the movement as a political party thus opting for a merger between NUP and People Power.

However, Kasule has punched holes in Kyadondo East legislator’s decision to metamorphose his pressure movement into a political party. He says the ruling party-NRM is not threatened by Bobi Wine and the group because even his new party is already infiltrated by the regime diehards citing an example of Kibalama whom he says works for President Museveni.

“Kibalama is our cadre and part of the ruling NRM party structures. He is always in State House because his is one of the many small parties that have always been allying with NRM.The way the whole thing was stage-managed in Kamwokya this week as NUP was being unveiled is consistent with the deal-making Kibalama I have always known as one of my key mobilizers in Buwambo. How do you say Bobi Wine was elected new party president at a delegate’s conference? Where was that delegates’ conference and how come no media house reported about it anywhere?” Kasule said on Saturday during CBS radio’s Parliament Yaffe program.

“NRM has always sponsored him [Kibalama] to do political mobilization in the Buwambo community where he has been causing many opposition defections into the ruling party. He is our cadre, something he can’t even deny because it’s a public secret in the Buwambo community where he has lived for all these years.”