Kampala Woman MP hopeful Dr Stella Nyanzi has said that she belongs to People Power movement but not National Unity Platform- a new political wing for People Power.

Last week, the former Makerere University research fellow picked forms from People Power head offices to express her interest in contesting for the parliamentary seat.

Prior, Nyanzi had picked nomination forms from the Forum for Democratic seeking the party’s flag for the same position.

Dr Nyanzi told journalists that she is only widening the scope for her chances of winning the seat.

“This is a pressure group and they have always told us that. So there should be no issue for me to use FDC and People Power,” the activist said.

Dr Nyanzi joins People Power lawyer Shamim Malende who expressed her interest for the same position earlier.

Now following the launch of National Unity Platform (NUP) on Wednesday, a good number of politicians who belong to other political parties and subscribe to People Power were left confused and contemplating on their next move because they couldn’t belong to two political parties and one of the politicians who was left in the middle of the road is Dr Nyanzi.

However, she says she is still a member of Forum for Democratic Change and not ready to switch to NUP- where People Power Principle is the president.

“I belong to Forum for Democratic Change, I belong to People Power.I do NOT belong to National Unity Platform.

Any questions?” Nyanzi posted on her social media page on Thursday.