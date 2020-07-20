The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has dismissed allegations that former Uganda Police Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been appointed as Security Intelligence coordinator.

Earlier today, reports made rounds on social media claiming that President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Gen Kayihura to the position that was once held by Gen David Tinyefunza alias Sejusa.

“Intelligence sources say President Museveni appointed Gen Kale after he was informed that there is a serious clash between security agencies especially Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Internal Security Organization (ISO) and there is no coordinated security information,” a local news website alleged.

However, Defence spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire has denied the claims, saying he was yet to obtain such information from official channels.

“I have not seen or heard anything to that effect from official sources,” said Karemire.

Additionally, close associates of Kayihura told ChimpReports, news website that they were not aware of the alleged appointment.

Kayihura has been undeployed since 2018 when he was dropped as Police boss by President Museveni.He was eventually arrested and charged in the General Court Martial sitting at Makindye with three counts of aiding and abetting the kidnapping by commission, repatriating Rwandan exile, refugees and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda between 2012 and 2016. He was also accused of failing to protect war material by issuing arms to unauthorised persons including Boda Boda 2010 members led by jailed Abdallah Kitatta between 2010 and 2018.

He was later granted bail.