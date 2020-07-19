Makerere Community Church founder, Pastor Martin Ssempa, had to run for his dear life, after a family in Kasanje sub county in Wakiso district, chased him off land they claim ownership.

The kanyamas however abandoned him, and ran away with the dogs brought to guard him.

The family of the Late Samson Kasule, are embroidered in a land wrangle with Pastor Ssempa, 52, who they accuse of grabbing more than 17 acres of land from them after the heir Henry Kakande sold him on 4 acres.

Ssempa says he owns 21 acres sold to him by Kakande, who denies the sale.

The alterations followed Pastor Sempa, an anti corruption crusader, went to clear the land in the company of kanyamas (body guards) and fierce dogs.

The family including Kakande himself, asked Ssempa to stop clearing the land, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

When the family picked up sticks and pangas to frustrate Ssempa’s plans, the pastor sought dialogue. The family however told him saying they have always asked him to come for mediation but didn’t honour the invitation.

Unfortunately, Ssempa made calls when the situation went out of hand. But the telephone calls didn’t yield any results until Eric Ojok, a Kasanje police detective came later and asked them to talk over the issues.

Ssempa has condemned the attack, because it was indeed embarrassing of him to be involved in such incidents.