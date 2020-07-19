Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has mourned Charles Mutyabule, a People Power supporter who was knocked dead by a military vehicle in the full glare of cameras.

Mutyabule meet his death in Mabira forest along Jinja-Kampala highway on Saturday as he joined processions following the politician’s convoy from Jinja to Kampala. Bobi Wine says he was killed before his own eyes.

“I should have returned from Jinja very happy today on account of the massive support we received in every place we passed. Unfortunately, my joy was cut short when I watched with my eyes as a military truck yet again knocked dead our ardent supporter and comrade, Charles Mutyabule! Previously, the regime has frustrated efforts to get videos of these crimes out, but in this case, the murder of our brother was captured on camera. Mutyabule joins many of our supporters who have lost lives in extra-judicial killings by the state,” the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament said in Facebook post on yesterday.

He further claimed that the current regime has proven from time to time that its ready to kill his supporters like flies.

“The Museveni regime has proven from time to time that it is ready to kill our people as if they are flies. What I can say is that a time will come when we shall get justice and accountability for all these atrocities. As we stand with the family of the deceased comrade, may we never tire to struggle until our country is free. Rest well soldier. Your blood is not shed in vain- we shall soldier on.”

Police speaks out:

However, police said on Saturday that Mutyabule who was riding on a motorcycle in the MP’s convoy as he travelled from Jinja city where he had been hosted on a radio talk show died at Kawoolo hospital after being knocked by an unidentified car.

“It was a hit-and-run accident. His motorcycle collided with a yet to be identified double cabin at around 1pm. The double cabin was travelling from Kampala side to Jinja. After the accident, we rushed him to Kawolo General Hospital for medical attention but he died moments after arrival. We recovered his motorcycle and a side mirror of the suspected accident car at the scene,” said Ssezibwa regional Police Spokesperson, Hellen Butoto.