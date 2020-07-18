Last year, Uganda was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurial countries in the world, only frustrated by one of the highest rates of business mortality.

However, Ugandan entrepreneurs are fortunate to have examples of entrepreneurial endurance and success to emulate.

Here are the top ten most successful entrepreneurs in Uganda;

1. Sudhir Ruparelia

Sudhir Ruparelia is famed for rising his fortune from $25,000 which he saved from his hustle in United Kingdom before he returned to Uganda in mid 1980s as a beverages merchant and later as foreign currency dealer. Today, his portfolio goes across sectors including real estate, hospitality, agriculture, media, education, insurance, and finance.

2. Karim Hijri

The godfather of Dembe Group of Companies, Karim Hijri has steadily kept run behind Sudhir Ruparelia. Karim is the force behind Dembe Group of Companies with interests in hotels such as Imperial Imperial Group of Hotels.

3. Alykhan Kharmali

Until his death recently, the founder of Mukwano Industries, Alykhan Kharmali has been among the richest Ugandans for several decades. He is one of the business architects of Uganda’s resurgence in 1990s with his popular household flagship. Mukwano family has interests in banking, manufacturing, agriculture and real estate.

4. Mohammed Hamid

Mohammed Hamid, behind Aya group, has interests in transport, real estate, hospitality and manufacturing.

5. Charles Mbire

Charles Mbire has worked up his way on top on the rich list. He is well known for his interest in MTN Uganda, as well as investments in cement manufacturing, transportation, agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, real estate, energy, and finance.

6. Sikander Lalani

Lalani is the man made of steel, since he has grown Roofing Group into an east African giant.

7. Aaron M. Mukooza

He has investments spanning across the media together with the banking sector.

8. Gordon Wavamunno

As the best part of his wealth is believed to have stemmed from his automotive business, Gordon Wavamunno is immensely linked with the ownership of Spear House together with Spear Motors -his automotive company.

9. Mukesh Shukla

Shukla is behind Shumuk Group of Companies -a successful company concerned with cooking utensils.

10. Patrick Bitature

Bitature made his way up the ladder on the back of Simba Telecom, which was an early dealer for MTN and other telecom giants. Today, his interests span hospitality, energy, real estate among others.