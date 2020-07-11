Former Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner-General Doris Akol has joined international law firm, Dentons Uganda office as a Partner

Having spent almost two months at home (since April) when President Yower Museveni dropped her from her position as URA Chief, Akol has decided to exercise her skills somewhere else. According to sources, everything has been finalised and soon she will be unveiled as as partner of one of the largest law firms in the world.

Dentons Law Firm has over 15,000 lawyers worldwide, in Africa it was first established in Cairo in 1964, from there it expanded across the continent.

In Uganda, Dentons law firm is registered as Kyagaba & Otatiina Advocates founded in 2019 by a team of five lawyers; David Mpanga, Dennis Otatiina, Isaac Kyagaba, John Musiime, and Pearl Nyakabwa.

Dentons is a full-service law firm, that provides services across various sectors and practices such as, Labor and Employment Law, Restructuring and Securitization and Tax, Banking and Finance, Construction, Corporate, Energy, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Intellectual Property.

Akol’s experience of 25 years in the country’s tax body as tax expert will enhance the efficiency of the firm. Akol holds a Bachelor of Law from Makerere University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management from Uganda Management Institute.

She also holds an MBA in Leadership Innovation and Change from the York St. John University in the United Kingdom, as well as an LLM in International Business, majoring in Trade and Tax Law from McGill University in Canada. She is a Chartered Secretary and Governance Professional Fellow ICS.

While at the epitome of the Uganda Revenue Authority where she has worked for over two decades. The country’s tax revenue grew by more than 83 per cent from Shs9.9 trillion in FY2014/15 to Shs16.6 trillion in FY 2018/19- cumulatively collecting Shs65 trillion. Tax register increased from 763,150 taxpayers to 1,487,354 at the end of FY2018/19.

Tax to Gross Domestic Product ratio increased from 12.84 per cent in FY 2014/15 to 15.11 per cent in FY 2018/19 above the NDPII target of 14.90 per cent. Her legacy at URA will forever be linked to the iconic 22-storeyed URA Towers, the headquarters of the revenue authority that was finished under her leadership, on time and budget.