The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) has dismissed reports that President Yoweri Museveni ordered for the suspension of Local Defense Units (LDUs) operations.

On Thursday numerous reports made their way on social media alleging that the President had suspended the LDU program after realizing their actions were causing increasing public discontent towards his government.

“Following sustained outcry protesting brutality of the LDUs, Gen Museveni had a discussion with his key security chiefs and the top UPDF leadership during which it was resolved that the current auxiliary LDU operations be halted,” a local online news website said yesterday,

Adding, “……All the LDUs are to undergo fresh re-training at Kaweweta so that they become more schooled in the NRM ideology that requires total subordination to civilian authority.”

However, speaking to Uganda Radio Network (URN), Maj. Bilal Katamba, the spokesperson of the Local Defence Unit said that they are going about their job normally. He added that if it were true, he would have information to that effect.

“The truth is they are still operational; in the military, they say as it were; there is no change. We don’t work on rumours, we don’t work on social media. We get official communication from radio messages and that’s when we can act but for now, treat that as falsehoods,” Katamba said.