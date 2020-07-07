Umeme, Uganda’s main electricity distribution company has today unveiled Peter Kaujju as its new head of Communications.

“We take this honour to introduce Mr. Peter Kaujju as our Head of Communications. He comes with a wealth of experience in communication, stakeholder engagement and partnerships. He is passionate about public relations and we are happy to have him on the team,” Umeme said on Tuesday.

He replaces Sandor Walusimbi.

Last month, Kaujju left his position as Kampala Capital City Authority’s spokesperson.

According to KCCA management, Kaujju issued a notice of resignation from the position effective June 30, 2020 after nine monumental years of dedicated service.

Kaujju joined KCCA in 2011 as a Communications Supervisor in the Public and Corporate Affairs (PCA) Office and has risen through the ranks over the years until to-date where he’s been serving as the Head of Public and Corporate Affairs Department of the Executive Office.

“Under his tenure, Kaujju was instrumental in successfully establishing KCCA’s brand voice and guiding Management on formulation of a coherent Communications Strategy as well as its execution — in the media, relations with our development partners, members of the diplomatic Corps and a larger percentage of the Public while leading the Communications function of the Institution — a pillar on which the Institution is and will be hinged for the years to come, “KCCA said in a statement.

” He was critical in building networks and positioning KCCA as a client centric Institution while at the same time strengthening partnerships.”