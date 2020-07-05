The Ntungamo district COVID-19 taskforce has on Friday received a total of 428,907 free reusable face masks from government.

The masks were received by the Resident District Commissioner of Ntungamo District George Bakunda and members of the taskforce at the District headquarters.

The Government of Uganda is distributing free face masks countrywide to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The masks will be distributed in the 1,015 villages across the 33 Sub Counties and town councils in Ntungamo District.

George Bakunda said that the distribution of the face masks will start immediately after the district taskforce has drawn the procedures on how to distribute them.

Bakunda warned the public against being defiant on using the free masks, saying he will direct the security agencies to task people to wear them as directed by the President and the ministry of health.

He noted that people have been eagerly waiting for the masks now that they have come therefore they must wear them in public.

The Ntungamo district boss Singahache Dennis said the distribution of the face masks will be carried out by Local council chairpersons using door to door approach, following the ministry of health guidelines.

He is optimistic that 428,907 free Fabric reusable face masks will be enough for the people of Ntungamo since it has a population of 570,000.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 30 million masks will be distributed countrywide.