The Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda is back to his official duty after spending 14 days in self quarantine over covid-19.

This has been revealed by Julius Mucunguzi, the Communications Advisor to the Prime Minister of Uganda on Tuesday morning.

He said Rugunda who attended President Yoweri Museveni’s state of nation address on covid-19 on Monday is covid-19 negative and he is in perfect health.

The Prime Minister went into self isolation on June 5, 2020 after some of his contacts tested positive for covid-19, his official twitter accounts says.

“Friends, I have gone into self isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for #COVID19.”

However, Dr Rugunda said his test is so far negative.

“My own test result is negative, however, I have taken this decision as a health recommended measure. #StaySafeUG”.