Shanitah Namuyimbwa aka Bad Black is over the moon after Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s super agent, Balaam Baruhagare bought off her silence.

On June 20, Black Black met and signed off documents binding her to silence in exchange for a ‘box of Cash’.

Bad Black threatened to expose government officials who have either sought her “services” or of other call girls, if she was not paid for appearing in an advert asking prostitutes to stay away from truck drivers whose large numbers have tested positive for Corona virus.

Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng and Precision media who commissioned the advert claimed Bad Black had volunteered to shoot the commercial but the self confessed prostitute said, she was promised a pay and a meeting with President Museveni.

Black also said she “never gives out free services”.

To end the embracement, Balaam Baruhagare, under his Friends of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s friend met Black and promised to sort out her concerns in consultation with different Authorities.

Balaam, a man known to book Museveni’s appointments for celebrities, today, came through and handed over undisclosed amount of money to socialite.

Bad Black swore she would not make noise again, and thanked Balaam for facilitating her pay.