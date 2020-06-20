Shanitah Namuyimbwa aka Bad Black is over the moon after Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s super agent, Balaam Baruhagare bought off her silence.

On June 20, Black Black met and signed off documents binding her to silence in exchange for a ‘box of Cash’.

Bad Black threatened to expose government officials who have either sought her “services” or other call girls, if she was not paid money she should have earned from appearing in an advert asking prostitutes to stay away from from truck drivers whose large numbers have been carrying Corona virus.

Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng and Precision media who commissioned the advert claimed Bad Black had volunteered to shoot the commercial but the self confessed prostitute said, she was promised a pay and a meeting with President Museveni.

Black also said she “never gives out free services”.

Balam met Black and promised to sort out her concerns in consultation with different Authorities.

Balaam, a friend of Gen Muhoozi and a man known to book Museveni’s appointments with celebrities, today, came through.

Bad Black swore she would not make noise again.