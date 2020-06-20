Uganda has confirmed eight new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 763.

All new confirmed cases are Ugandans.

According to the ministry of health, five of the new cases are from truck drivers from the points of entry of Elegu (three), Busia (one) and Malaba (one).

“Three cases are among contacts and alerts. All from Kyotera District,” the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The authorities also blocked 25 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for covid-19. These were returned to their respective countries.

In the latest update, the Ministry of Health says total recoveries have reached 492 with no registered deaths.